Siddaramaiah Slams Arrest Of Karnataka Farmers Heading To Delhi To Take Part In Protest

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday condemned the arrest of farmers from the state in Bhopal when they were on their way to New Delhi to take part in a protest and urged the Madhya Pradesh government to release them immediately.

According to farmers' body Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), around 100 farmers from Karnataka, who were travelling in a train to the national capital to participate in the protest on February 13, were stopped at Bhopal by the state police.

Taking to social media platform 'X', Siddaramaiah said the arrest of Hubballi farmers by the Madhya Pradesh government, as they were heading to New Delhi to take part in the protest, is highly condemnable.