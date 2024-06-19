National

Sickle Cell Disease-Free India Not Possible Without ASHA, Anganwadi Workers: Jual Oram

Addressing an event at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here to mark the World Sickle Cell Day, Oram said that while top experts and doctors will contribute to the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Eradication Mission, success will only be possible with the involvement of ground-level workers.

File Image
Jual Oram | Photo: File Image
info_icon

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram on Wednesday praised ASHA and anganwadi workers for their role in combating the Covid pandemic and said they will be crucial in achieving the government's goal of making India free of sickle cell disease.

Addressing an event at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here to mark the World Sickle Cell Day, Oram said that while top experts and doctors will contribute to the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Eradication Mission, success will only be possible with the involvement of ground-level workers.

"ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activists) and anganwadi workers are the ones who work at the gram panchayat level. They worked more than the top doctors during the pandemic. I can say this with confidence," said Oram, who recently assumed office as the tribal affairs minister for the third time.

"Therefore, until we engage ground-level workers in this mission, it will not be successful. When malaria was prevalent, a malaria inspector would visit every house in the village to take samples. We need to adopt a similar approach to eradicate sickle cell disease," he added.

The minister also said that while top doctors can plan and share their knowledge and resources, it is the ground-level workers who have to actually work.

Oram suggested involving major companies operating in tribal areas in the mission to tackle sickle cell anaemia.

On July 1 last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Eradication Mission in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh, with the aim of eradicating the disease by 2047.

Sickle cell disease is a group of inherited blood disorders that affect haemoglobin, causing red blood cells to become sickle-shaped and block blood flow, which can lead to serious complications such as stroke, eye problems, and infections.

The government aims to screen seven crore people up to 40 years of age as part of the mission. State governments have already screened 3.5 crore people, detecting 10 lakh active carriers and one lakh individuals with the disease.

A carrier is an individual who carries and can pass on a genetic mutation associated with a disease, and may or may not display symptoms.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Outlook News Wrap June 19: Heatwave Death Toll Soars, PM Modi Inaugurates Nalanda Uni Campus, US Delegation Meets Dalai Lama And More
  2. Sickle Cell Disease-Free India Not Possible Without ASHA, Anganwadi Workers: Jual Oram
  3. Breaking News, June 19, LIVE: Delhi Heatwave Kills 5; PM Modi To Visit J&K On June 20-21
  4. Reasi Bus Attack: Man Arrested For Providing Logistics To Terrorists
  5. SpiceJet: No Air Conditioner Amid Heatwave As Passengers Wait For Over An Hour Inside Aircraft, Airline Responds | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Bhojpuri Star Akshara Singh Drops Video Of Her Wearing Summery White Shirt: 'Pamper Yourself'
  2. Sharvari Wagh: Was Blown Away When I Saw The CGI Character In ‘Munjya’
  3. Rakhee Gulzar's Comeback Bengali Film 'Amar Boss' To Release During Christmas
  4. Swara Bhasker On The Trolling Over Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Interfaith Wedding: It’s Nobody’s Business
  5. Abhishek Bachchan Reportedly Buys 6 Apartments In Mumbai For Rs 15 Crore
Sports News
  1. UEFA Euro 2024: Foden Confident Bellingham Combination Will Improve After England Criticism
  2. United States Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup Super Eight Live Score: Undefeated SA Meet Optimistic USA In Antigua
  3. MLB: Willie Mays Passes Away Aged 93 - In Pics
  4. Women's Super League: Toni Duggan To Leave Everton After Second Spell
  5. IND-W Vs RSA-W: Record-Breaking Smriti Mandhana First Indian Women To Achieve This Feat in ODIs
World News
  1. Be Careful About Clothing If You Are Planning A Trip To Spain This Summer
  2. Traveller Stopped From Flying After Trying TikTok Packing Hack
  3. ‘Homesick’ Prince Harry Wants To Return To The UK, But Wife Meghan Markle Feels ‘Rejected’; Here’s Why
  4. Philippines Demands China Return Rifles And Pay For Boat Damage After Hostilities In Disputed Sea
  5. Iran's Imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Narges Mohammadi Sentenced To Another Year In prison
Latest Stories
  1. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Gets Candid On His Dynamic With Anurag Kashyap: We Are Not Even Friends
  2. Nalanda University: From Ruins To New Campus | A Tour
  3. World Championship Of Legends 2024: Dale Steyn, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed And Dhawal Kulkarni To Take Part In Inaugural Tournament
  4. Subway Adds Another Footlong Item To Sidekicks Menu, Get All New ‘Footlong Dipper’ At Just $3!
  5. Woman Finds Dead Mouse Inside Hershey's Chocolate Syrup Bottle Ordered Online | Video
  6. 'Sharmajee Ki Beti' Trailer Review: Tahira Kashyap's Tale Of Three Women Dealing With Urban Loneliness Is As Real As It Can Get
  7. Denmark Vs England, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch DEN Vs ENG In European Championship
  8. Breaking News, June 19, LIVE: Delhi Heatwave Kills 5; PM Modi To Visit J&K On June 20-21