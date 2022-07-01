Friday, Jul 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Shinde As Maharashtra CM: Thane BJP Thanks Leadership For Honouring District

Meanwhile, groups like the CREDAI-MCHI Thane also welcomed the appointment of Shinde as CM claiming it would bring about development in the region.

undefined
Shinde As Maharashtra CM: Thane BJP Thanks Leadership For Honouring District PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 4:41 pm

The Thane unit of the BJP on Friday thanked the central leadership of the party for honouring Mumbai's neighbouring district by making regional strongman Eknath Shinde the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Shinde, who had rebelled against the Shiv Sena on June 21 and succeeded in bringing the Uddhav Thackeray government, was on June 30 sworn in as chief minister against overwhelming speculation that senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis would be given the top post.

"It is the first time someone from Thane has become CM. This is due to the BJP's central leadership. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party national president JP Nadda for this honour given to Thane," district unit chief and MLC Niranjan Davkhare said.

Related stories

Maharashtra: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Asked To Prove Majority In Assembly On Monday

SC To Hear Shiv Sena Plea Seeking Suspension Of CM Eknath Shinde, Rebel MLAs On July 11

Is Eknath Shinde Sending Out A Message Through His Twitter Display With Bal Thackeray?

Meanwhile, groups like the CREDAI-MCHI Thane also welcomed the appointment of Shinde as CM claiming it would bring about development in the region.

It is a matter of pride for Thanekars as Shinde over the years has played a big role in making Thane the city of choice to settle in for people of the state and especially the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, said CREDAI-MCHI Thane president Jitendra Mehta.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Maharashtra CM Politics State Government BJP Maharashtra Eknath Shinde Thane Maharashtra
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gujarat To Host 36th National Games In September-October 2022: Indian Olympic Association

Gujarat To Host 36th National Games In September-October 2022: Indian Olympic Association

Avrodh 2 Cinematographer Shanu Singh Rajput Takes Us Behind The Camera

Avrodh 2 Cinematographer Shanu Singh Rajput Takes Us Behind The Camera