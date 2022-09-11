Sunday, Sep 11, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Was Great Saint: Chhattisgarh CM

Swami Swaroopanand, 99, who was not keeping well for over a year, passed away at his Ashram in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Sep 2022 8:29 pm

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday condoled the death of Dwarka peeth Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati calling him a "great saint" who illuminated the earth.

Swami Swaroopanand, 99, who was not keeping well for over a year, passed away at his Ashram in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district.

"Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Jagat Guru Shankaracharya Swami Shri Swaroopanand Saraswati ji maharaj. Such great saints illuminate the earth. The moment of receiving blessings and knowledge of spirituality by sitting at his feet will always be remembered. Om Shanti," Baghel tweeted in Hindi along with a picture in which he is seen seeking the blessings of Swami Swaroopanand.

Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo and the state BJP unit also took to Twitter to pay tribute to Shankaracharya.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati Madhya Pradesh Narsinghpur District Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo State BJP Unit
NEXT MATCH
VS
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Daniel Radcliffe Learns Playing Accordian To Prep For 'Weird' Al Yankovic Biopic

Daniel Radcliffe Learns Playing Accordian To Prep For 'Weird' Al Yankovic Biopic

India Enter SAFF Women’s Championship Semis

India Enter SAFF Women’s Championship Semis