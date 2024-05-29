"Sexual And Reproductive Health Should Not Carry A Stigma"

Development should be human-centric and inclusive; the upliftment of marginalised classes by affirmative measures is envisaged in Articles 38 & 39 of our Constitution. Unfortunately, the benefit of reservation has not trickled down to the lowest rung within the reserved class, which requires immediate attention. Fruits of progress should be equitably distributed. Distributive justice is need-based to ensure that no one is left behind. We must create awareness in far-flung areas, particularly in vulnerable classes and children from low socio-economic classes. Awareness and protection go together. Digital awareness has increased, which is vital, yet more measures need to be taken to ensure fair and safe use.