Several Roads To Remain Closed In Delhi In View Of VHP's 'Peace March'

Several roads in central Delhi will be closed temporarily on Saturday due to a ''shanti march'' by the Vishva Hindu Parishad, the Delhi Traffic Police said.

A senior police officer said around 7,000 volunteers are expected to participate in the peace march, which is scheduled to start at 11 am from Mandi House and will culminate at Jantar Mantar.

The traffic police took to Twitter to suggest the commuters to avoid the Sikandara Road, Barakhamba Road, Copernicus Marg, Firoz Shah Road, Bhagwan Das Road, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Tolstoy Marg, Sansad Marg from Outer Circle Connaught Place to Patel Chowk and Janpath from Outer Circle Connaught Place to R/A Windsor Place between 8.30 am and 2 pm.

Police said these roads will only be used for pedestrian movements during the period.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad's youth wing Bajrang Dal on Friday released helpline numbers for those getting threats from "jihadist forces" over their posts on social media.

The RSS affiliate released 35 helpline numbers on Twitter for various states, calling upon people to approach its youth wing activists if they face any threat or are being victimised.

Of these, six helpline numbers are for Uttar Pradesh; three each for Rajasthan and Gujarat; two each for Maharashtra, Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal and Assam; and one each for Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand.

To cover the southern region, the Bajrang Dal has released two helpline numbers for Karnataka and one each for Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Telangana.

The saffron outfit has released one helpline number to cover Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh.

"Hindus under threat or victimised by jihadist forces may approach our Bajrang Dal (through) helpline numbers or (in-person) in their respective areas," the VHP tweeted, posting a list of the helpline numbers on the microblogging site.

Hindus under threat or victimized by jihadist forces may approach our Bajrang dal Helpline numbers or their respective areas..

Numbers for rest of the states will be released soon ..

बजरंग दल हेल्पलाइन: pic.twitter.com/lFOPDPGnX4 — Vishva Hindu Parishad -VHP (@VHPDigital) July 8, 2022

"Numbers for rest of the states will be released soon," it added.

The RSS affiliate had on Wednesday said its youth wing will release helpline numbers for those getting threats from "Islamic fundamentalists" over their posts on social media.

In a video message, VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain had claimed that efforts were being made to create an atmosphere of terror in the country since the brutal killing of Umesh Kolhe in Maharashtra's Amravati and Kanhaiya Lal at Udaipur in Rajasthan.

People are being threatened for their social media posts since then, he had alleged.

Appealing to members of the "Hindu society" to immediately lodge a complaint with police in case anyone threatened them, the VHP leader had said, "If the police do not take action, the activists of VHP's youth wing Bajrang Dal will always be ready to help you. Helpline numbers will be released. You can contact Bajrang Dal activists through these helpline numbers."