Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Seven Flights Cancelled In Northeast Due To Poor Visibility

Poor visibility and bad weather conditions led to at least seven flight cancellations in the Northeast on Wednesday, according to an Airports Authority of India official.

Updated: 22 Feb 2023 10:17 pm

At least seven flights were cancelled across the Northeast on Wednesday due to poor visibility and bad weather conditions, a senior official of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said.
            
The flights from Guwahati to Tezu and Tezu to Guwahati were cancelled due to low visibility, mainly over Guwahati sky, the official told PTI.
            
"The Tezu-Imphal flight was cancelled due to poor visibility. All these three flights are operated by FlyBig airlines," he said.
            
Due to bad weather, Tezpur-Guwahati and Guwahati-Tezpur services by Pawan Hans were cancelled, the official said.
            
"The Guwahati-Dimapur-Imphal and the return Imphal-Dimapur-Guwahati flight of Alliance Air were also cancelled during the day," he said.
            
Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) scientist Sanjay O'neil Shaw said the weather conditions and visibility are likely to improve over the next 2-3 days.
            
"There will be generally cloudy sky in Guwahati with the expectation of light rain or drizzle on Thursday. It will be similar on Friday as well," he added.
            
An official of AAI, which controls the Air Traffic Control (ATC) in Guwahati, said the minimum visibility required to land a flight at the airport is 1,300 metres, while it is 300-350 metres for take-off.

National
