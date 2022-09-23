Friday, Sep 23, 2022
Services Briefly Delayed On Blue Line Section Due To Technical Snag

Services on a section of the Delhi Metro's Blue Line were briefly delayed on Thursday due to a technical snag in a train, officials said.

Delhi Metro
Delhi Metro PTI/File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Sep 2022 6:52 am

The affected section was between Noida City Centre and Noida Sector 16 stations, they said.

"There was a minor delay between Noida City Centre and Noida Sector 16 section of the Blue Line from 3.30 pm to 4.14 pm as a metro train approaching Dwarka reported a motoring issue at Noida City Centre (upside) platform," a senior official said.

The passengers were deboarded and the train was sent to Noida Sector 16 for technical restoration, he said.

This caused a minor bunching of trains on the affected section. The services were returned to normal on the entire Blue Line at 4.14 pm, he added.

The Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector 21 in Delhi to Electronic City in Noida.

(Inputs from PTI)

