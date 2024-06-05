National

Indian Stock Market Recovers Day After BJP-Led NDA Secures Narrow Win

Indian stock markets crashed by over 6,000 points on Tuesday, June 4, after a sharp rally in the previous session, even as early vote-counting trends showed Modi's BJP-NDA leading in more than 270 seats when markets opened.

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets party workers upon his arrival for a meeting at the party headquarters as the party leads in the Lok Sabha elections amid the counting of votes, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. Photo: PTI
info_icon

Day after the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failed to secure majority alone in the general elections 2024, benchmark equity indices Nifty50 and Sensex recovered after their worst day in over four years.

BSE Sensex was trading over 1,400 points higher at 73,500 while Nifty topped 22,350 points.

Narendra Modi-led BJP lost its outright majority in parliament in a surprise congress">election verdict on Tuesday, June 4, even though will still be able to form government with the help of its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies. BJP-led NDA won 293 seats, 20 more than the majority mark of 272 needed to form a government.

ALSO READ | Counting Day Shockers: INDIA Defies Expectations, Modi Trails Briefly, Stock Market Crashes Hard

Indian stock markets crashed by over 6,000 points on Tuesday, June 4, after a sharp rally in the previous session, even as early vote-counting trends showed Modi's BJP-NDA leading in more than 270 seats when markets opened.


ALSO READ | Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: NDA Underperforms, Cong Revives Under INDIA Bloc - Winners List

While Sensex crashes 6,126.30 points to 70,342.48, Nifty tumbled 1,958.25 points to 21,305.65.

The benchmarks had jumped more than 3 per cent on Monday, hitting record highs and logging their best session in nearly 40 months after exit polls projected that the BJP-led alliance will likely get a two-thirds majority in the lower house.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. BJP Retains Assam Hold But Loses Grip On Northeast
  2. Mamata’s TMC Holds Bengal Fort, Wins 29 Of 42 seats
  3. Pune Car Crash: Police Move Juvenile Justice Board To Seek Extension Of Teen's Remand
  4. Odisha Assembly Election 2024 Result: BJD's 24-Year Rule Ends As BJP Sweeps Odisha | Full Winners List
  5. India Deserves Faster Economic Growth That's Ecologically Sustainable: Jairam Ramesh
Entertainment News
  1. Ajay Devgn’s Sports Drama ‘Maidaan’ To Premiere On Amazon Prime Video: Here’s When You Can Watch It
  2. Here's Why Anurag Kashyap Is Not Keen To Make A Film With Shah Rukh Khan, Director Reveals The Real Reason
  3. Prabhas Announces 'Kalki 2898 AD' Trailer Release Date With A New Poster
  4. 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' Box Office Collection Day 5: Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Breaches Rs 20 Crore-Mark
  5. Shekhar Suman Praises Katrina Kaif's Journey In Bollywood, Says Son Adhyayan Can Learn From Her Trajectory
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: India Face Ireland In Their T20 World Cup Opener
  2. French Open 2024: Alcaraz Enters Second Straight Roland Garros SF; To Face Sinner - In Pics
  3. Major League Cricket: Pat Cummins Signs Four-Year Contract With San Francisco Unicorns
  4. India Vs Kuwait, FIFA World Cup Qualifier Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Sunil Chhetri's Last Outing
  5. England Vs Scotland, T20 World Cup: Mott Adamant ENG Had 'all Things In Favour' Before Washout
World News
  1. Rights Group Claims Israel Has Hit Residential Buildings With White Phosphorous In Lebanon
  2. Slovenia Recognises A Palestinian State, New Fighting Flares In Central Gaza
  3. India Elections 2024: Result Day Comes With Many Shocks And Surprises
  4. Donald Trump Joins TikTok. What Are His New Views On The App He Once Wanted To Ban?
  5. Heat Wave Alert: California, Arizona, Las Vegas Brace For Record-Breaking Temperature, Health Risks
Latest Stories
  1. In Rajasthan, Congress Breaks Jinx, Opens Account After A Decade
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Final Results: No Party Wins Majority, Modi Claims NDA Victory
  3. Himachal Pradesh: 'Queen' Kangana Outshines Royal Dynast Vikramaditya In Mandi As BJP Scores Hattrick
  4. 'Panchayat' Actor Pankaj Jha Calls Anurag Kashyap 'Timid' And 'Spineless' For THIS Reason
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE: India Face Ireland In Their T20 World Cup Opener
  6. World Reacts To Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results; Well Wishes Pour In For Modi
  7. Janhvi Kapoor Shares First Pictures With Beau Shikhar Pahariya From Her Italian Getaway, Fans Are In Awe
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Key Post-Result Meets In Delhi Today; INDIA To Decide PM Face Says Thackeray