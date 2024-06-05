Indian Stock Market Recovers Day After BJP-Led NDA Secures Narrow Win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets party workers upon his arrival for a meeting at the party headquarters as the party leads in the Lok Sabha elections amid the counting of votes, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets party workers upon his arrival for a meeting at the party headquarters as the party leads in the Lok Sabha elections amid the counting of votes, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. Photo: PTI