Senior Congress Leader Dr Ashok Kumar Ram Joins JD(U) Ahead of Bihar Assembly Polls

In June, during PM Modi’s visit to Siwan, Tejashwi Yadav breached all norms of decency by saying that the public doesn't want a Prime Minister who is a pickpocket. Photo: Outlook India

In June, during PM Modi’s visit to Siwan, Tejashwi Yadav breached all norms of decency by saying that the public doesn't want a Prime Minister who is a pickpocket. Photo: Outlook India