Wednesday, Apr 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Semiconductor Plant With Foxconn To Come Up In Two Years: Vedanta Chairman

Vedanta had unveiled its plan to invest in semiconductor manufacturing after the government announced a Rs 76,000-crore package to boost electronic chip and display ecosystem in the country. This is also the second attempt of Vedanta to enter the semiconductor space after its earlier plan to set up a display unit with about Rs 60,000 crore investment could not take off. Agarwal was speaking at the 7th National Leadership Conclave.

Semiconductor Plant With Foxconn To Come Up In Two Years: Vedanta Chairman
Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal will be the chairman of the joint venture

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Apr 2022 11:34 pm

Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal on Tuesday said that the company in partnership with Foxconn will set up a semiconductor manufacturing plant in the next two years. The Indian conglomerate had already entered into a pact with electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn to form a joint venture (JV) for manufacturing semiconductors in India. Agarwal termed the signing up of the pact with Foxconn as a "very big job", and said that the semiconductor industry will promote other sectors like automobiles and electronics in the country. Vedanta had unveiled its plan to invest in semiconductor manufacturing after the government announced a Rs 76,000-crore package to boost electronic chip and display ecosystem in the country. This is also the second attempt of Vedanta to enter the semiconductor space after its earlier plan to set up a display unit with about Rs 60,000 crore investment could not take off. Agarwal was speaking at the 7th National Leadership Conclave.


 According to the memorandum of understanding earlier signed between the two companies, Vedanta will hold the majority equity in the JV, while Foxconn will be the minority shareholder. Vedanta's chairman will be the chairman of the joint venture. Discussions are currently ongoing with a few state governments to finalise the location of the plant, the company had earlier said. "This will be the first joint venture in the electronics manufacturing space after the announcement of the policy," the company had said.

Related stories

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore’: Warner Brothers Removes All Gay References For China

Gunman Opens Fire On Brooklyn Subway: At Least 16 Injured

Spectrum Prices Recommended Are Rational, Based On Scientific Calculation: Trai Chief

PTI INPUTS

Tags

National Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal Vedanta Anil Agarwal Foxconn Joint Venture Delhi New Delhi Automobiles Electronics Semiconductors
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Members Of Nirvana, Pearl Jam And Soundgarden Form New Supergroup 3rd Secret, Release Surprise Album

Members Of Nirvana, Pearl Jam And Soundgarden Form New Supergroup 3rd Secret, Release Surprise Album

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat