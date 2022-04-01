Friday, Apr 01, 2022
Security Forces Kill Militant In J&K’s Shopian Village

Jammu And Kashmir: Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Turkwangam area of Shopian district in south Kashmir during the night following inputs about the presence of terrorists, the police said.

Security forces on guard in Kashmir.(File photo) PTI

Updated: 01 Apr 2022 8:14 am

An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said. 

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Turkwangam area of Shopian district in south Kashmir during the night following inputs about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said. 

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

In the ensuing exchange of firing, a militant was killed, the official said. 

The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra was being ascertained, the official added. 

The operation is on, he said. (With PTI inputs)
 

