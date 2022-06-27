Security Forces Have Upper Hand Over Terrorism: Jammu And Kashmir Lieutenant Governor

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said the security forces in the Union territory have an upper hand over terrorism sponsored by the neighbouring country. Addressing a special National Integration Camp of NCC cadets as part of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' programme here, Sinha also said J&K has the lowest crime rate in the country. “The UT of Jammu and Kashmir has the lowest crime rate in the whole country and our security forces have upper hand over the terrorism sponsored by the neighbouring country,” Sinha said, while denouncing the myth created around J&K’s law and order situation.



“J&K, which was kept away from industrial growth for decades, has now become a promising destination for investors and industries from all over the world. “Still, attempts are being made to create a wrong perception about J-K. All of you attending this camp have a responsibility to break these myths and carry the message of peace, prosperity and the change happening in the UT," the LG told the NCC cadets. Around 200 cadets from across the country participated in the camp organized by National Cadet Corps, Directorate of Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh.



Sinha lauded the role of NCC in developing character, camaraderie, discipline, spirit of adventure and ideals of selfless service in young citizens of the country. 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' programme is propagating the rich cultural heritage of the country, promoting people-to-people contacts, knowledge of the language, traditions and practices of different states/UTs to strengthen understanding and bonding between one another, the LG said. The world's largest uniformed youth organization NCC is a reflection of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' which holds together the diverse linguistic, cultural and religious threads, into a composite national identity, Sinha said.

Such camps are indeed a true representation of the entire nation and unity of the country, he added. Highlighting the need to enhance interaction and to promote mutual understanding among the regions, the LG said that this special National Integration Camp in Srinagar has certainly enabled the youth coming from different parts of the country to create a better understanding about J&K. Today, J-K is performing better than many other states/UTs in sectors like business, health, smart city projects, education, digitization, e-governance, infrastructure, connectivity, sports, innovation, startups, and per capita energy, etc, Sinha said.



(With PTI Inputs)