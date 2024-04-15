National

Schoolgirl, 8, Killed After Auto-Rickshaw Overturns In Haryana's Yamunanagar

On April 11, a school bus overturned in Haryana's Mahendragarh leaving six children dead and around 20 injured.

Schoolgirl, 8, Killed After Auto-Rickshaw Overturns In Haryana's Yamunanagar Photo: File image
An eight-year-old schoolgirl was killed and five students were injured when an auto-rickshaw carrying them overturned after being hit by a motorcycle on Monday here, police said. 

They said the incident took place when the auto-rickshaw was transporting the children back home from school.

According to the police, the victim was a class 3 student. She was rushed to a private hospital here after the accident but succumbed to her injuries.

The five children, who sustained minor injuries in the incident, are undergoing treatment at the same hospital, they added.

The accident happened near Unhani village in Kanina in Mahendragarh when the bus was carrying around 40 children to the G L Public School.

Police had said the driver was caught at the accident site and his medical examination confirmed he was under the influence of alcohol. They also said that the bus did not have a fitness certificate and other documents.

