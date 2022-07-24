Sunday, Jul 24, 2022
School Job Scam: TMC Seeks Time-Bound Probe In ED Case Against Minister

The TMC on Sunday demanded a time-bound investigation in the Enforcement Directorate case against arrested Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, asserting the party will not interfere politically if any leader has done anything wrong.

West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested by ED on Saturday Twitter/Partha Chatterjee

Updated: 24 Jul 2022 2:11 pm

The TMC on Sunday demanded a time-bound investigation in the Enforcement Directorate case against arrested Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, asserting the party will not interfere politically if any leader has done anything wrong.

ED personnel had on July 22 carried out raids at various places in Bengal as part of their probe into the money trail involved in a teacher recruitment scam at government-sponsored and –aided schools.

Crores of rupees in cash along with other items were allegedly recovered from the residence of a woman, who apparently happens to be a close associate of Chatterjee, the industries minister who earlier held the education portfolio, according to sources.

PTI could not independently verify the information.

Speaking to reporters, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the party has no connection with the woman from whose possession the huge amount of cash was recovered.

"The party demands time-bound investigation in the case," he said, maintaining that investigations by central agencies in some cases have been going on for many years.

The CBI has been investigating the multi-crore Saradha chit fund case since 2014, while the Narada tapes case, which unfolded ahead of the 2016 elections, was also yet to reach any conclusion.

"Law will take its own course; the Trinamool Congress will not interfere, however big a leader gets involved in it," Ghosh said.

(Inputs from PTI)

