SC to Hear The Wire’s Plea in Defamation Case, Flags Need to Scrap Criminal Defamation

Case stems from 2016 article on JNU dossier; petitioners challenge fresh summons in Amita Singh’s defamation suit.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Supreme Court
Supreme Court
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • SC agreed to hear The Wire’s plea against summons in defamation case filed by ex-JNU professor Amita Singh.

  • Justice Sundresh remarked that “time has come to decriminalise” defamation while issuing notice.

  • The case concerns a 2016 article linking Singh to a controversial dossier; The Wire disputes fresh Delhi court summons.

The Supreme Court decided to hear pleas from news outlet The Wire to overturn summonses in a defamation case brought by former JNU professor Amita Singh on Monday, reigniting discussion of India's colonial-era criminal defamation rules.

According to a bench consisting of Justices MM Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma, 2the time has come to decriminalise the defamation legislation".

"I think the time has come to decriminalise all this," Justice Sundresh orally commented while agreeing to issue notice on the matter.

While considering a plea against The Wire and its Deputy Editor Ajoy Ashirwad Mahaprastha, the top court made the statement.  The case is based on an article titled "Dossier Calls JNU 'Den of Organised Sex Racket'; Students, Professors Allege Hate Campaign" that was published by The Wire in 2016.

According to The Hindustan Times, Singh, a former professor at JNU, claimed that the piece, which was written by Ajoy Ashirwad Mahaprastha, wrongly claimed that she was the author of the contentious dossier and charged her with inciting hatred against staff and students.

Related Content
Related Content

The case claimed that the editor defamed Singh's reputation by failing to confirm the dossier's veracity and using it to financially benefit the magazine.

The petitioners, who include the Foundation for Independent Journalism, the trust that operates The Wire, are contesting a new summons that was given by a Delhi court. They are being represented by Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, Live Law reported.

In 2017, Siddharth Bhatia and Ajoy of The Wire were summoned by a Delhi metropolitan court.  In 2024, the Supreme Court overturned the Delhi High Court's 2023 order to revoke the initial summons and remanded the case for further review.

In May of 2025, the Delhi High Court affirmed a second wave of summons, which is currently under dispute.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PAK Vs SL, Asia Cup Super Four: Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast And Sheikh Zayed Stadium Pitch Report

  2. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025: Key Player Battles To Watch In Super Four Clash

  3. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Preview, Asia Cup 2025: PAK, SL Desperate To Bounce Back From Super Fours Setback

  4. Quinton De Kock Returns From White Ball Retirement; Named In Both ODI And T20I Squads

  5. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Sahibzada Farhan Doubles Down On Provocative Gun-Firing Celebration

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  2. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

  5. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. When The Five Rivers Turn Fierce: Punjab’s Floods And The 2025 Catastrophe

  2. Jail, Not Bail: Like Umar Khalid, Many Suffer

  3. PM’s Principal Secretary Urges Indian Professionals Abroad to Return Amid H-1B Visa Hike

  4. Vaishnaw Marks Bullet Train Tunnel Breakthrough, Confirms Phase One Launch In 2027

  5. Sassoon Dock: Mumbai’s Oldest Fishing Harbour Faces A Storm

Entertainment News

  1. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  2. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  3. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  4. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  5. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

US News

  1. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  2. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  3. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  4. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  5. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

World News

  1. Nepal Gen Z Protest Revolution: What’s The Vibe Now?

  2. Israeli Drone Strike In Southern Lebanon Kills Five, Including US Children

  3. How Discord Helped Revolutionise Nepal

  4. PM’s Principal Secretary Urges Indian Professionals Abroad to Return Amid H-1B Visa Hike

  5. Clashes Erupt In Lima As Anti-Government Protests Turn Violent, Several Inured

Latest Stories

  1. Kolkata Weather Today: Light Rain and Thunderstorms Continue

  2. How The Nepal Gen Z Protests Challenge Corruption, Nepotism And Power

  3. Nepal's Political Journey: Monarchy, Democracy And Everything In Between

  4. From Streets to Screens: How Nepal’s Gen Z Toppled a Government on Discord

  5. Curse Of The Cusecs: How Punjab Floods Washed Away Lives And Homes Within Minutes

  6. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup: Arshdeep Reaches 100 T20I Wickets As IND Beat OMA By 21 Runs

  7. Trump Proclamation Sets USD 100,000 Fee for H-1B Visa Sponsorship, Raising Concerns for Indian Tech Workers

  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 21-27, 2025: Career Growth and Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo and Capricorn