Monday, Jun 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

SC To Hear Centre’s Plea Against Tripura HC Order On Security Cover To Ambanis

A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the high court has no jurisdiction to entertain the PIL as the state government has nothing to do with the security cover provided to the Ambanis by the Centre on recommendation of the Maharashtra government.

SC To Hear Centre’s Plea Against Tripura HC Order On Security Cover To Ambanis
Supreme Court PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Jun 2022 12:19 pm

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on June 28, a plea of the Centre challenging the Tripura High Court orders on a PIL challenging grant of security cover to industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family members in Mumbai. A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the high court has no jurisdiction to entertain the PIL as the state government has nothing to do with the security cover provided to the Ambanis by the Centre on recommendation of the Maharashtra government. 

Mehta said he wants the appeal to be heard urgently as the high court has asked home ministry officials to appear before it on Tuesday with original records with regard to the threat perception to the Ambanis, and stated no more adjournment will be granted. 

Related stories

Mukesh Ambani, Son Anant Donate Rs 25 Crore For Assam Flood Relief

Why Mukesh Ambani’s Companies Are Faltering On Corporate Governance To Attract SEBI’s Ire

Tushar Pandey To Play Titular Role In 'Titu Ambani'

The Tripura High Court had on a PIL filed by one Bikash Saha had passed two interim orders on May 31 and June 21 and had directed the Central Government to place the original file maintained by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding threat perception and assessment report of Ambani, his wife and children on the basis of which security has been granted to them. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Supreme Court Tripura High Court Ambanis Mukesh Ambani Justices Surya Kant JB Pardiwala Solicitor General Tushar Mehta State Government Bikash Saha Ministry Of Home Affairs (MHA) Central Government
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Telugu Flick 'Sita Ramam' Has Dulquer Salmaan As Lonely Soldier On Border, Teaser Out

Telugu Flick 'Sita Ramam' Has Dulquer Salmaan As Lonely Soldier On Border, Teaser Out

Chhattisgarh: Two Girls Killed, 20 Injured In Road Accident

Chhattisgarh: Two Girls Killed, 20 Injured In Road Accident