SC Grants Bail To TMC Leader Anubrata Mondal In Cattle Smuggling Case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal, who was arrested by the Centra Bureau of Investigation in a cattle smuggling case.
Apex court bench Justices Bela M Trivedi and S C Sharma declared their decision after noting that the trial in the matter would take time and he has been in jail for two years.
The TMC leader has been directed to cooperate in the investigation and surrender his passport.
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Mondal, pointed out that four charge sheets have been filed in the case and that Mondal is the only one still in jail.
In response, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, representing the CBI, argued against the bail, claiming that Mondal, being highly influential, had tampered with evidence.
The CBI alleged that Mondal facilitated the illegal transportation of cattle from West Bengal's Birbhum district to Bangladesh.
Mondal’s lawyer disputed this claim stating that there was no evidence support it.