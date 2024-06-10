National

SC Extends Deadline Given To AAP To Vacate Its Rouse Avenue Office

Supreme Court had on March 4 directed AAP to vacate its office by June 15 after noting that the plot was allotted to the Delhi High Court for expanding judicial infrastructure.

Supreme Court on AAP's Rouse Avenue office
The Supreme Court on Monday extended the deadline given to the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) to vacate its office at Rouse Avenue in New Delhi till August 10.

Earlier, the Apex Court had on March 4 directed AAP to vacate its office by June 15 after noting that the plot was allotted to the Delhi High Court for expanding judicial infrastructure.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal taken out of Rouse Avenue Court
Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest: Delhi Court Sends Kejriwal To 6-Day ED Custody; AAP To 'Gherao' PM's House On March 26

On Monday, a vacation bench comprising justices Vikran Nath and Sandeep Mehta took note of the submissions of senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the AAP and others, and extended the deadline till August 10.

The Top Court said the AAP will have to hand over the possession of the building at 206, Rouse Avenue in Delhi on or before August 10.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud
CJI Miffed Over AAP's Rouse Avenue Office On 'Encroached Land'

The premises were allotted to the Delhi High Court earlier for creating infrastructure for the district judiciary in the national capital.

