CJI Miffed Over AAP’s Rouse Avenue Office On ‘Encroached Land’

Miffed over alleged Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) office on the land allotted to Delhi High Court, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said land should be returned.
“How can a political party's office be on the land allotted to the Delhi High Court?” said over the alleged "encroachment" .
SC has raised questions over AAP’s office at Rouse Avenue that was allegedly built over the land originally given to the Delhi High Court.
CJI DY Chandrachud during the hearing reportedly said: "No one can take law into their own hands. How can a political party sit tight on that? Unencumbered possession must be given to the High Court. What will the High Court use it for? Only for the public and citizens. Why was the land then allotted to the High Court?”
CJI also warned the lawyer appearing for the AAP-led Delhi government that land should be returned to the High Court.
He directed that a meeting should be held with the Chief Secretary of the Delhi Government, Public Works Department Secretary and Finance Secretary with the Registrar General of the High Court to resolve the matter.
The court took note of the issue while dealing with a case related to judicial infrastructure across the country
The land has been with the AAP since 2016, Bharat Parashar, Law Secretary to the Delhi Government informed the court.
In a previous hearing, SC had criticised the Delhi government for its indifferent attitude towards providing funds for infrastructure in the Delhi district judiciary.
CJI had said that approval had been granted for three of the four projects by March 2021. However, funds were yet to be released for these projects.