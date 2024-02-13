CJI Miffed Over AAP’s Rouse Avenue Office On ‘Encroached Land’

SC has raised questions over AAP’s office at Rouse Avenue that was allegedly built over the land originally given to the Delhi High Court.

CJI DY Chandrachud during the hearing reportedly said: "No one can take law into their own hands. How can a political party sit tight on that? Unencumbered possession must be given to the High Court. What will the High Court use it for? Only for the public and citizens. Why was the land then allotted to the High Court?”