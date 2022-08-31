Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
Salman Rushdie: The Novelist’s Long Journey To Recovery Has Begun

The noted novelist Salman Rushdie suffered grievous injuries after a brutal attack on him on stage by a man at the Chautauqua Institution in New York.

Salman Rushdie
Novelist Salman Rushdie.(File photo) AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Aug 2022 6:22 pm

Salman Rushdie, the acclaimed writer and novelist, who was brutally injured in an attack earlier this month in New York is on the path of recovery, the  New York Times report said.

According to the report, the noted writer Rushdie’s road to recovery has begun, however the journey will be quite long, since his injuries are severe. 

Also readThe Craft Of Salman Rushdie And His Belief That Writers Must Tackle Larger Issues Of The Day

The report also said that Rushdie might lose an eye which has been badly damaged in the attack. It also said the writer’s liver has been damaged and his nerves of his arm has also been left damaged in the attack. 

Rushdie is also able to speak his usual self, despite suffering grievous injuries, following the attack, the report quoted his son Zafar Rushdie as having said.  

Also readAttack On Salman Rushdie: Will Writers Be Able To Create Their Works Without Fear?

The author Rushdie has been receiving an extensive treatment at a hospital in Erie, US, it said.

Earlier, Rushdie was put off ventilator after hours long surgery. 

Who attacked Salman Rushdie?

Rushdie was attacked by a 24-year-old man Hadi Matar from New Jersey on stage before he was to deliver a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in New York, earlier this month.

Why is writer Salman Rushdie facing threat?

The acclaimed writer Rushdie has been living under threat of assassination, following his novel ‘The Satanic Verses’ that offended a large section of Muslims, who considered it blasphemous. Also, Iran issued an edict on the writer following his book, which ordered Rushdie’s killing. 

Attack on Salman Rushdie widely condemned

The attack on Rushdie was widely condemned by writers and leaders around the world, with US President Joe Biden terming it attack on 'universal ideals'of truth and resilence embodied by the writer. 

India also condemned the attack on Rushdie. 

"India has always stood against violence and extremism. We condemn the horrific attack on Salman Rushdie and we wish him a speedy recovery," Ministry of External Affairs(MEA) said in a statement. 

British PM Boris Johnson also condemned attack on Rushdie.

Johnson tweeted that he was “appalled” that Rushdie had been attacked “while exercising a right we should never cease to defend”. “Right now my thoughts are with his loved ones. We are all hoping he is OK,” he added.

