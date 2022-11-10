Thursday, Nov 10, 2022
Sabarimala Declared A 'Liquor And Drug-Free Zone'

As the Mandalam-Makaravilakku festival is just days away, the Kerala government declared Sabarimala's Lord Ayyappa Temple a "liquor and drug-free zone."

Sabarimala temple in Kerala
Sabarimala temple in Kerala

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Nov 2022 4:52 pm

The Kerala government on Thursday declared the premises of Lord Ayyappa Temple at Sabarimala and its nearby areas as a "liquor and drug-free zone" as the annual two-month-long Mandalam-Makaravilakku festival is just days away.

The annual festival, which used to attract millions of devotees from and outside the country to the hill shrine, begins on November 17 and concludes on  January 15, 2023.

Besides the "Sannidhanam" (temple complex), Pamba, Triveni, Marakoottam, Sabari Peedam, and so on, several areas in Perinadu and Kollamula villages in Ranni taluk here were declared as the liquor and drug-free zones, official sources here said.

An order has been issued banning the consumption and sale of alcohol, drugs, and tobacco products in these areas from November 14 to January 22, 2023, they said.

Pilgrims, vendors, and all other people entering Sabarimala, Pamba, Nilakkal, and adjoining areas should be cautious in this regard, they said.

Multilingual warning boards have been installed in various locations about the prohibition of alcohol and other intoxicants.

Another government notification has been issued opening temporary range offices at Sannidhanam, Nilakkal, and Pamba in connection with the annual festival.

Joint raids of police, excise, and forest officials are being carried out for the strict implementation of the ban.

An excise control room based in Pamba would start functioning from November 14 under the aegis of Assistant Excise Commissioner, an official statement said. 


 

