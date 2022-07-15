Friday, Jul 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Rubaiya Sayeed Appears Before CBI Court, Identifies Separatist Leader Yasin Malik As Her Abductor In 90’s

Rubaiya Sayeed, the then Home Minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed's daughter was kidnapped during 90’s in Kashmir and released over exchange of five militants.

undefined
File photo of jailed Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Jul 2022 6:28 pm

Rubaiya Sayeed, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed's daughter, appeared before a special CBI court on Friday in a case related to her 1989 abduction and identified JKLF chief Yasin Malik and three others as her abductors, officials said.

This is the first time Rubaiya Sayeed has been asked to appear in the case. She had been freed after five terrorists were released in exchange.

Rubaiya Sayeed, who stays in Tamil Nadu, is listed as a prosecution witness by the CBI, which took over investigations into the case in early 1990.

Malik, chief of the banned JKLF who was recently sentenced to life imprisonment in a terror funding case, is an accused in the case.

Related stories

Separatist Yasin Malik Wants Physical Appearance In Court To Contest Rubaiya Sayeed Kidnapping Case

India Slams Islamic Group's Comments On Yasin Malik's Ruling, Says 'Unacceptable'

Yasin Malik Terror Funding Case:10 Held For Stone Pelting, Raising Anti-National Slogans In Srinagar

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National India Jammu And Kashmir Kashmir News Kashmir Yasin Malik JKLF Separatism/Militancy/Insurgency Rubaiya Sayeed Former Home Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed Abduction CBI
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2022: Top 23 Private Medical Colleges In India

Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2022: Top 23 Private Medical Colleges In India

Union minister Rejects TMC's Allegation Of 'Non-Release' Of MGNREGA Funds

Union minister Rejects TMC's Allegation Of 'Non-Release' Of MGNREGA Funds