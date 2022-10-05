RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Bats for New Population Policy, Gender Equality, And Other Issues On Dussehra

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday at its annual Dussehra event in Maharashtra’s Nagpur, said that India should have a new population policy that is applicable to all communities equally to strike a balance. Another issue given importance was the need to give women independence to work and equal rights in all spheres.

Bhagwat said community-based population imbalance should not be ignored. “Population imbalances lead to changes in geographical boundaries. There must be a balance among the communities in this country,” he said.

This must be backed by a well-researched plan, unlike China's ‘One Family One Child’ policy where the country is now getting older. “With 57 crore youth population in India, we will remain a young nation for next 30 years. However, what will happen to India after 50 years? Will we have enough food to feed the population,” he added.

About gender equality, the RSS chief explained that society consists of both men and women, so there should be a debate on “who is superior”.

“We know that without either, society cannot exist, and nothing can be created,” he said. Mountaineer Santosh Yadav, the first woman in the world to climb Mount Everest twice, was the chief guest. He placed impetus on giving women the independence to work and equal rights in all spheres.

Bhagwat also advised on other issues such as people must start their own businesses and not rely solely on government jobs; imbibing the New Education Policy that promotes education in mother tongues; maintaining personal health and wellness.

“All government jobs put together, only 30 per cent population will be covered,” he said.