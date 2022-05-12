Thursday, May 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Rift Open In BJP Ally IPFT In Tripura

Once that “illegal meeting” is over, the party will discuss the issue and take necessary steps, Jamatia said.

Rift Open In BJP Ally IPFT In Tripura
Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) leader Brishaketu Debbarma Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 May 2022 10:20 am

An internal rift in the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), an ally of the ruling BJP in the state, came to the fore after its president Mevar Kumar Jamatia asked the party leaders to boycott a meeting convened “illegally” by his predecessor NC Debbarma. On Monday, Debbarma, the state's Revenue and Forest Minister, said that the party's state-level conference will be held on Thursday.

“I am not aware of the party's state conference as called by our veteran leader and former president NC Debbarma. This is totally illegal and I asked all the party leaders to boycott it or else face disciplinary measures,” Jamatia said. The IPFT holds a conference every three years to reconstitute its state committee and executive committee. In the last such meet held on April 3 and 4, Jamatia who is the Tribal Welfare Minister was elected as president. 

Related stories

Amit Shah's Comments On Hindi Opposed Across South India, Including By BJP Ally AIADMK

“It is very unfortunate that a leader like NC Debbarma has convened a state conference without any consultation or approval from the reconstituted state committee or executive committee,” Jamatia said. Debbarma is ailing and cannot attend office regularly but still, he wants to remain as the party president, he claimed.

Once that “illegal meeting” is over, the party will discuss the issue and take necessary steps, Jamatia said. The IPFT has eight MLAs in the 60-member assembly while the BJP has 33 legislators. The opposition CPI (M) has 15 MLAs and four seats are vacant.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Illegal Meeting Rift Open BJP Ally IPFT Indigenous People's Front Of Tripura Veteran Leader Tribal Welfare Minister Disciplinary Measures Former President Boycott
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Quitriam Finance (QTM), Terra (LUNA) And Cronos (CRO) Could Surprise Many Investors With 20X Gains 

Quitriam Finance (QTM), Terra (LUNA) And Cronos (CRO) Could Surprise Many Investors With 20X Gains 

Thomas, Uber Cup 2022: Watch Indian Shuttlers In Action

Thomas, Uber Cup 2022: Watch Indian Shuttlers In Action