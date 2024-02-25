Resolve To Give Modi Govt Third Term With More Than 400 LS Seats: Shah To BJP Workers

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asked BJP workers to resolve to give the Narendra Modi government a third term at the Centre with more than 400 seats, asserting that the upcoming Lok Sabha polls were about making India a superpower and the world's third-largest economy.

Addressing about 23,000 booth-level workers of the party at Khajuraho, the Union minister also claimed "the Congress means corruption and corruption means Congress".

Opposition INDIA bloc partners Samajwadi Party and Congress have announced a tie-up for the Lok Sabha polls in MP, with the Akhilesh Yadav-led outfit set to contest in Khajuraho, bordering Uttar Pradesh, and support the grand old party in the remaining 28 constituencies in the state.