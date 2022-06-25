Sunday, Jun 26, 2022
Remarks Against Prophet Mohammad: Nupur Sharma Doesn't Turn Up Before Mumbai Cops To Record Statement

An official said an FIR was registered against Sharma at Pydhonie police station on May 28 and police had executed summons to her via email while a team from here had also visited Delhi to hand over a physical copy, an official said.

Stone-pelting in Ranchi after protest over Nupur Sharmas comment on Prophet Muhammad turned violent PTI photo

Updated: 25 Jun 2022 10:58 pm

Suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma failed to appear before Mumbai police on Saturday to record her statement in the case registered against her for making allegedly objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammad during a television channel discussion.

"As she did not turn up for recording of statement, we will decide on Monday on further course of action," the official added.

-With PTI Input

