National

Reasi Bus Attack: 50 detained For Questioning In major Crackdown

The attack, which happened on Sunday, resulted in the deaths of nine pilgrims and injured 41 others.

PTI
Army personnel during a search operation after a bus carrying pilgrims was ambushed by terrorists, in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, June 10 | Photo: PTI
info_icon

At least 50 individuals have been detained in connection with the recent terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, police confirmed on Thursday.

The attack, which happened on Sunday, resulted in the deaths of nine pilgrims and injured 41 others. The bus, carrying devotees from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi, was en route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra when it came under fire, causing it to plunge into a deep gorge.

Army personnel during a search operation after a bus carrying pilgrims was ambushed by terrorists, in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, Monday, June 10, 2024. - (PTI Photo)
Massive Manhunt Launched For Terrorists Behind Deadly Attack On Pilgrims

BY Naseer Ganai

Speaking to news agency PTI, a police spokesperson confirmed that 50 suspects were detained after an intensive probe into the deadly attack. “Significant leads have been uncovered, aiding in the identification and capture of those who may be potentially involved in orchestrating the attack. To ensure a comprehensive probe, search operations have been expanded to cover the far-flung areas of Arnas and Mahore,” PTI quoted the spokesperson as saying.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday released a sketch of a terrorist involved in the Reasi attack and announced a Rs 20 lakh reward for information about him. The sketch of the terrorist was prepared based on the description given by eyewitnesses, an official said and appealed to people provide information.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a review meeting to take stock of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. He spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah and newly reappointed National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and was given a full overview of the situation as well as the counter-terrorism operations being carried out. 

