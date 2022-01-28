Ravi Shankar Prasad Urges Vaishnaw To Redress Apprehensions About Recruitment Tests

Former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, on Friday, urged Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to quickly redress apprehensions about the recent recruitment tests that has triggered protests in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and urged him to prepare a roadmap to rule out such a row in future.



Prasad said he spoke in detail about the issue with Vaishnaw. He told him that a committee has been formed and, a decision will be taken quickly keeping in view of the candidates, Prasad said.



The Patna MP also appealed to the protesting students, who have vandalised railway properties by setting train coaches on fire to maintain peace, saying they have to serve the same railways after getting the job. He also urged the minister to ensure that no unnecessary repressive measures were taken.



Violence had erupted in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh over alleged irregularities in the Railways' Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) and Level 1 exams which forced the national transporter to suspend its recruitment process and form a committee to address the issue.



In a set of FAQs issued on Thursday, the national transporter sought to allay any doubts over its process to choose candidates for its notified vacancies.

