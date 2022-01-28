Friday, Jan 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Ravi Shankar Prasad Urges Vaishnaw To Redress Apprehensions About Recruitment Tests

He told him that a committee has been formed, and a decision will be taken quickly keeping in views of the candidates, Prasad said.

Ravi Shankar Prasad Urges Vaishnaw To Redress Apprehensions About Recruitment Tests
Ravi Shankar Prasad - File photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jan 2022 5:34 pm

Former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, on Friday, urged Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to quickly redress apprehensions about the recent recruitment tests that has triggered protests in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and urged him to prepare a roadmap to rule out such a row in future.


Prasad said he spoke in detail about the issue with Vaishnaw. He told him that a committee has been formed and, a decision will be taken quickly keeping in view of the candidates, Prasad said.


The Patna MP also appealed to the protesting students, who have vandalised railway properties by setting train coaches on fire to maintain peace, saying they have to serve the same railways after getting the job. He also urged the minister to ensure that no unnecessary repressive measures were taken.

Related stories

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan Aim Top 4 Spot With Clash Vs Bottom-Placed East Bengal

Homegrown Start-Up Alt Co. Focused On Creating Great Tasting & Affordable Plant-Based Alternatives

BharatSthali - A Brand Bringing Back The Grandeur Of The Handloom Industry


Violence had erupted in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh over alleged irregularities in the Railways' Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) and Level 1 exams which forced the national transporter to suspend its recruitment process and form a committee to address the issue.


In a set of FAQs issued on Thursday, the national transporter sought to allay any doubts over its process to choose candidates for its notified vacancies.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Examination Indian Railways Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) Bihar
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Andhra Pradesh Records 12,561 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, 12 Deaths

Andhra Pradesh Records 12,561 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, 12 Deaths

3 Members Of Gogi Gang Arrested In Delhi

Karnataka Ex-CM Yediyurappa's Granddaughter Dies By Suicide: What We Know So Far

COVID-19 Outbreak: Delhi Govt Orders Resumption Of Driving License Skill & Learning License Tests

NEWSFLASH: Government Appoints V Anantha Nageswaran As Chief Economic Advisor

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A man cleans statues of Chinese gods in preparation for the celebration of the Lunar New Year at the Kwan In Thang Temple on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia.

Chinese New Year 2022: Preparations Of Celebration Are Underway

Tri-services band perform during the full dress rehearsal for 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony at Vijay Chowk, in New Delhi.

Full Dress Rehearsal For Beating Retreat Ceremony

Actress Shruti Haasan at the age of 14, made her acting debut in a special cameo role in her father's Tamil-Hindi bilingual film 'Hey Ram'.

Happy Birthday Shruti Haasan: 5 Lesser-Known Things About The Actress

Singer Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal in a still from their baby shower.

In Pics: Aditya Narayan And Shweta Agarwal's Baby Shower Photos

Ash Barty of Australia reacts after defeating Madison Keys of the U.S. in their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 11: Ashleigh Barty Beats Madison Keys To Enter Summit Clash