Rajya Sabha Election LIVE: Polling Underway For 15 Seats; SP Chief Whip Resigns

Congress Has Been Disturbing JD(S) MLAs Everyday: HD Kumaraswamy
On Rajya Sabha elections, Karnataka JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy says, "Congress has been disturbing JD(S) MLAs everyday. Each day they have been saying that more than 12-13 JD(S) are ready to join Congress. To show our strength, we put forward a candidate in this election."
'I Am Confident, As Far As Our Alliance Is Concerned', Says Pralhad Joshi
Amid floating speculations over cross-voting during the ongoing Rajya Sabha polls in Karnataka, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "Whatever will happen, it will happen. But, I am confident, as far as our alliance is concerned."
BJP Is An Expert In Destroying Maths: Samajwadi Party Leader Shahid Manzoor
On the Rajya Sabha biennial election for the remaining 15 seats, Samajwadi party leader Shahid Manzoor says, "This is the vote of counting and Maths. BJP is an expert in destroying Maths. The base voters of the Samajwadi party have not left... Our party (SP) is not breaking at all. Those who came and left later are something that does not concern me... Look at the base voters, they are still with us.."
Earlier, amid the circulating fear of cross-voting, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav also said those who are looking for "profit" in the situation will leave the party. When asked about the absence of some party MLAs from a party meeting on the polls called on Monday, Yadav said, "Those who wanted to profit from the situation will go. Those who were promised will go."
'How Will They Win Without Numbers?', Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Slams BJP
Commenting on the probable results of the Rajya Sabha polls, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said today, "They (BJP) have also fielded candidate to win the elections, but for the 5th candidate they required 45 votes, do they have 45 votes? How will they win without numbers? Though they know that they don't have numbers they fielded Kupendra Reddy and they tried to poach our MLAs, that's why an FIR has been lodged against him. I'm sure all our 3 candidates are going to win."
The Congress, which is confident of winning three seats has fielded G C Chandrashekhar, Naseer Hussain and former union minister Ajay Maken. According to PTI, Congress sources claimed that the party has the support of four others.
The BJP has fielded Narayansa Bhandage as also JD(S) candidate D Kupendra Reddy as the NDA candidate which has made the election interesting.
Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Casts Vote
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu casted his vote for the Rajya Sabha elections in Shimla.
Currently, polling is underway for the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Himachal Pradesh. Acording to PTI, the polling was brisk and 64 out of the 68 members had cast their votes by 11 am.
There Will Be No Cross-Voting: K'taka Minister Ramalinga Reddy
Rubbishing the speculations over cross-voting during Rajya Sabha elections, Congress leader and Karnataka minister Ramalinga Reddy on Tuesday said, "All our three candidates will by clear majority. There will be no cross-voting. 3 Congress and 1 BJP candidate will be there. We have a clear majority. I don't know what Janardhana Reddy will do, he might support Congress."
'...Showing Faith In PM Modi's Leadership': UP Minister On Manoj Pandey Stepping Down As SP Chief Whip
On SP chief whip Manoj Kumar Pandey's resignation, UP Minister Dayashankar Singh said he has always been a supporter of 'Sanatana Dharma' and has always given statements regarding the same, adding that he is showing faith in PM Modi's leadership.
"Manoj Pandey has always been a supporter of Sanatana Dharma. He has always been giving statements regarding the same. He wanted everyone to visit Ayodhya and have a darshan. This is the reason he is showing faith in PM Modi's leadership and is taking such a decision...," he said.
Samajwadi Party Whip Manoj Kumar Pandey Resigns
Amid the ongoing Rajya Sabha biennial election taking place across three states today, Samajwadi Party MLA and leader Manoj Kumar Pandey resigned from the post of Samajwadi Party Chief Whip.
Samajwadi Party Is Winning: SP Leader Shivpal Singh Yadav
Exuding confidence, SP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav on Tuesday said, "Samajwadi Party is winning. If it (cross voting) happens, then we will also look into it."
Yadav's comments reportedly came in response to a media query on cross-voting for Rajya Sabha elections.
Samajwadi Party Supremo Akhilesh Yadav Casts Vote
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was seen leaving the polling station in Lucknow after casting his vote for the Rajya Sabha elections. In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has fielded eight candidates while the Opposition Samajwadi Party fielded three candidates.
Polling Underway For 15 Rajya Sabha Seats
Polling in underway for 15 Rajya Sabha seats across Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka amid speculations on cross-voting. Voting started at 9 am and will continue till 4 pm. Vote counting is expected to begin at 5 pm.
Visual From Polling Station In Bengaluru
A polling station in Bengaluru is all set for the day ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections in Karnataka today.
Leaders Who Want Personal Gains Can Go To BJP: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav
Right ahead of today's Rajya Sabha biennial elections, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav said, "We hope all three candidates of Samajwadi Party will win...BJP can use all the tactics to win elections. BJP will do everything possible for victory. Some of our leaders who want personal gains can go to the BJP."
Himachal: Minister Says 'This is BJP's frustration..' As BJP Complains About Congress' Whip
Commenting on the matter of the BJP's Rajya Sabha candidate complaining to EC regarding the whip issued by Congress, Himachal Pradesh minister Harsh Wardhan Chauhan said, " We have nothing to do with what Jairam Thakur says. This is BJP's frustration because the number of MLAs is not in favour of the BJP. 40 MLAs are with Congress and 3 are independent. BJP only has 25 MLAs. ...even without numbers, BJP is fielding their candidate, which means they're planning horse trading..."
Rajya Sabha Polls In Three States Today: Key Points
The Rajya Sabha Biennial elections in three states- Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka- are all set to take place today. Out of the total 56 Rajya Sabha seats going for polls today, candidates of 41 seats have already secured their seats unopposed in the Upper House due to lack of opposition, which left 15 seats obtainable across the three states mentioned above.
The 15 remaining seats include 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, four in Karnataka and one seat in Himachal Pradesh.
Voting is scheduled to take place in the Upper House between 9 am and 4pm while counting of votes will begin at 5 pm.
The term of office for 50 Rajya Sabha members from 13 states is set to conclude on April 2, while the remaining six members from two states are due to retire on April 3.
Fear Of Cross-Voting Prevails
The Rajya Sabha polls is taking place amid a cross-voting buzz with parties keeping a keen watch on its MLAs.
In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has fielded eight candidates while the Opposition Samajadi Party has fielded three candidates. However, in a bid to get deleted to Rajya Sabha, a candidate needs nearly 37 first preference votes in Uttar Pradesh
In Karnataka, five candidates including Ajay Maken, Syed Naseer Hussain and G C Chandrasekhar (all Congress), Narayansa Bandage (BJP) and Kupendra Reddy (JD(S)), are in the fray. Amid apprehensions of cross-voting, it has been reported that all the political parties have issued whips to the MLAs, who are the voters in Tuesday's poll.
Besides Karnataka, in Himachal Pradesh as well Congress has issued a whip to all its MLAs to vote for party candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, BJP termed it as an act to put pressure on the MLAs.
The Congress has a clear majority in Himachal Pradesh Rajya Sabha polls with 40 out of 68 MLAs and the support of three independent MLAs.
41 MPs Elected Unopposed To Rajya Sabha
41 members out of the 56 Rajya Sabha seats have already virtually secured their seats in the Upper House due to lack of opposition. However, the results are expected to be formally announced today.
BJP President JP Nadda, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradesh, Union IT Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw and former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi were the among the 41 candidates who won seats unopposed in the latest round.
From Madhya Pradesh, MoS Information and Broadcasting L Murugan was elected unopposed while from Rajasthan, former Congress President Sonia Gandhi was elected unopposed and so were BJP's Chunnilal Garasiya and Madan Rathore.
The list of the 41 MPs elected unopposed also includes Gujarat diamond merchant Govindbhai Dholakia, Jasvantsinh Parmar, OBC Morcha chief Mayank Nayak, TMC's Mamata Thakur, Sagarika Ghose, Sushmita Devi amongst others.