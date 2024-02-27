Rajya Sabha Election LIVE: Polling Underway For 15 Seats; SP Chief Whip Resigns

On the Rajya Sabha biennial election for the remaining 15 seats, Samajwadi party leader Shahid Manzoor says, "This is the vote of counting and Maths. BJP is an expert in destroying Maths. The base voters of the Samajwadi party have not left... Our party (SP) is not breaking at all. Those who came and left later are something that does not concern me... Look at the base voters, they are still with us.."

Earlier, amid the circulating fear of cross-voting, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav also said those who are looking for "profit" in the situation will leave the party. When asked about the absence of some party MLAs from a party meeting on the polls called on Monday, Yadav said, "Those who wanted to profit from the situation will go. Those who were promised will go."