Rajya Sabha Elections: Who Has Nominated Whom? Key Names From Leading Political Parties

With the date for biennial elections to fill 56 seats of Rajya Sabha drawing close, the BJP has decided not to renominate several senior leaders and outgoing Rajya Sabha MPs, including seven Union ministers like Dharmendra Pradhan and Bhupender Yadav. The development has come amid strong indications that several of these leaders may be asked to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.



The Rajya Sabha election is slated for February 27 and the last date for filing nominations is February 15, i.e. today.

With the ruling party naming 28 candidates for the elections to 56 seats, their profiles underscore the BJP's determination to recognise its grassroots organisation workers, who might not be much known in outside political circles, while factoring in social equations as well.