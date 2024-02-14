Why Congress Chose Rajasthan For Sonia Gandhi’s Debut In Rajya Sabha?

Five years after the Congress party relied on Rajasthan to ensure a safe seat for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the Rajya Sabha, the grand old party on Wednesday once again banked on the desert state to ensure that former party president Sonia Gandhi’s debut to the upper house happens without any hindrance.

Sonia, 77, will be succeeding Singh, who is retiring from Rajya Sabha. In 2019, Singh was elected unopposed as a member of the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. The seat had fallen vacant after the death of BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Madan Lal Saini, who was also the party’s state president.