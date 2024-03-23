National

Rajnath Singh To Visit Siachen Tomorrow, Celebrate Holi With Military Personnel

The festival of colour will be celebrated from March 24-25.

23 March 2024
Rajnath Singh to visit Siachen on March 24
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that he will visit Siachen area -- the world's highest battlefield -- on March 24 and celebrate Holi with the armed forces personnel deployed there.

"Tomorrow, 24th March, I shall be in Siachen, the world’s highest battlefield. Looking forward to celebrate Holi with the Armed Forces personnel deployed there," Singh posted on X.

The Siachen Glacier at the height of around 20,000 ft in the Karakoram range is known as the highest militarised zone in the world where the soldiers have to battle frostbite and high winds

Avalanches and landslides are common at the glacier during the winters and temperatures can drop to as low as minus 60 degrees Celsius.

