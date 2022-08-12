Rajnath Singh Meets Armed Forces Personnel Who Participated In CWG

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday met Indian armed forces personnel who participated in the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK, calling their performance "incredible."

India won 18 gold, 15 silver, and 22 bronze medals in the games that took place between July 28 and August 8. Singh said on Twitter: "Had a wonderful interaction with the Armed Forces personnel who represented India at the CWG in Birmingham."

"They delighted everyone with their incredible performances and made the nation proud with their achievements. Wishing these athletes success in their future endeavours," he mentioned.

(With PTI Inputs)