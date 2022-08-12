Friday, Aug 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Rajnath Singh Meets Armed Forces Personnel Who Participated In CWG

Rajnath Singh said on Twitter: Had a wonderful interaction with the Armed Forces personnel who represented India at the CWG in Birmingham.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Twitter/Rajnath Singh

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Aug 2022 7:45 pm

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday met Indian armed forces personnel who participated in the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK, calling their performance "incredible."

India won 18 gold, 15 silver, and 22 bronze medals in the games that took place between July 28 and August 8. Singh said on Twitter: "Had a wonderful interaction with the Armed Forces personnel who represented India at the CWG in Birmingham."

Related stories

Rajnath Singh Enhances Financial Powers Of Armed Forces Medical Services

Rajnath Calls On President Murmu

Rajnath Singh Approves Hike In Financial Aid To Orphaned Children Of Ex-Servicemen

"They delighted everyone with their incredible performances and made the nation proud with their achievements. Wishing these athletes success in their future endeavours," he mentioned. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Indian Armed Forces Personnel Commonwealth Games Birmingham Future Endeavours India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Keep Breathing’ On Netflix Review: A Great Survival Thriller Plot Butchered By An Incredibly Boring Backstory

‘Keep Breathing’ On Netflix Review: A Great Survival Thriller Plot Butchered By An Incredibly Boring Backstory

‘Wedding Season’ On Netflix Movie Review: An Indianised Rip-Off Of Emma Robert’s Romcom ‘Holidate’

‘Wedding Season’ On Netflix Movie Review: An Indianised Rip-Off Of Emma Robert’s Romcom ‘Holidate’