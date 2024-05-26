National

Rajkot Fire Tragedy: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Takes Stock; Earthmovers Remove Debris From Site | In Pics

As many as 27 persons, including 4 children under the age of 12, were killed in a massive fire that swept through TRP Game Zone in Gujarat's Rajkot city on Saturday. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel took stock of the situation and announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to each injured.