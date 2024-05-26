Rajkot Fire Tragedy: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Takes Stock; Earthmovers Remove Debris From Site | In Pics

Earthmovers remove burnt debris the day after a fire broke out in an amusement park in Rajkot. A massive fire damaged a large part of the park on Saturday, killing more than twenty people and injuring some others, news reports said.
Gujarat's Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, center, stands with government officials the day after a fire broke out in an amusement park in Rajkot, India.
Debris being removed from the game zone site where a major fire on Saturday evening killed at least 27 people and injured three, in Rajkot, India.
