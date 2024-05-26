National

Rajkot Fire Tragedy: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Takes Stock; Earthmovers Remove Debris From Site | In Pics

As many as 27 persons, including 4 children under the age of 12, were killed in a massive fire that swept through TRP Game Zone in Gujarat's Rajkot city on Saturday. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel took stock of the situation and announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to each injured.

Rajkot Fire Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Earthmovers remove burnt debris the day after a fire broke out in an amusement park in Rajkot. A massive fire damaged a large part of the park on Saturday, killing more than twenty people and injuring some others, news reports said.

1/8
Rajkot
Rajkot Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Gujarat's Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, center, stands with government officials the day after a fire broke out in an amusement park in Rajkot, India.

2/8
Rajkot Gaming Zone Fire
Rajkot Gaming Zone Fire Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Earthmovers remove burnt debris the day after a fire broke out in an amusement park in Rajkot, India.

3/8
Gaming Zone Fire
Gaming Zone Fire Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Firefighters stand next to burnt debris the day after a fire broke out in an amusement park in Rajkot, India.

4/8
Rajkot Amusement Park Fire
Rajkot Amusement Park Fire Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

An earthmover removes burnt debris the day after a fire broke out in an amusement park in Rajkot, India.

5/8
Amusement Park Fire
Amusement Park Fire Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

A firefighter moves among burnt debris the day after a fire broke out in an amusement park in Rajkot, India.

6/8
TRP Game Zone Fire
TRP Game Zone Fire Photo: PTI

Debris being removed from the game zone site where a major fire on Saturday evening killed at least 27 people and injured three, in Rajkot, India.

7/8
Game Zone Fire
Game Zone Fire Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Earthmovers remove burnt debris the day after a fire broke out in an amusement park in Rajkot, India.

8/8
Game Zone Fire Site In Rajkot
Game Zone Fire Site In Rajkot Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Earthmovers remove burnt debris the day after a fire broke out in an amusement park in Rajkot, India.

