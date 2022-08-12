Friday, Aug 12, 2022
Rajiv Gandhi Assassination's Convict Nalini Sriharan Moves SC Seeking Early Release

Nalini has challenged the June 17 order of the Madras High Court, which rejected her plea for early release, and cited the Supreme Court judgement ordering the release of co-convict AG Perarivalan while seeking to be set free.

Nalini Sriharan. PTI

Updated: 12 Aug 2022 11:09 am

Nalini Sriharan, serving a life sentence in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, has moved the Supreme Court seeking her early release.

The high court had on June 17 rejected the petitions of Nalini Sriharan and Ravichandran, both convicted in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, to order their release without even the consent of the state's governor.

"The high courts do not have the power under Article 226 of the Constitution to do so, unlike the Supreme Court which enjoyed the special power under Article 142," the high court had said while rejecting their pleas.

Invoking its extraordinary power under Article 142 of the Constitution, the top court had on May 18 ordered the release of Perarivalan, who had served over 30 years in jail, and said the Tamil Nadu governor ought not to have sent the "binding" advice made by the state cabinet for his release to the president.

The top court had said the advice of the state cabinet is binding on the governor in matters related to commutation/remission of sentences under Article 161 of the Constitution.
 

