Sunday, Jun 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Rajasthan: Two Held For Stealing High-Voltage Wire

A high voltage copper wire had been stolen between Bomadara and Rajkiawas railway stations on the Jodhpur-Pali route. The thieves have been arrested.

Rajasthan: Two Held For Stealing High-Voltage Wire

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Jun 2022 10:54 pm

Jodhpur, Jun 12 (PTI) Thieves stole a high-voltage cable between Bomadara and Rajkiawas railway stations on the Jodhpur-Pali route here, police said on Sunday.


Launching an investigation into the matter, the Railway Police arrested two people and recovered about 100-metre-long copper cable from them.


According to Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Anurag Meena, the thieves, identified as Shankar Lal (25) and Hans Raj (28), had left some tools used in cutting the wire on the spot over a week ago.


A team of the RPF visited over 400 shops to gather information.


“It came to notice that saw blades were purchased from a hardware shop in Pali a few days ago. Two people purchasing these blades, barely five hours before the incident,” the officer said.  


The identity of the two persons was established after a rigorous exercise in the surrounding areas and the breakthrough was achieved when they were identified as Shankar Lal and Hans Raj from Sardar Samand.


The duo admitted to have executed the theft with two other persons, who are yet to be arrested. They sold a part of the stolen cable to two people, one of which has been arrested.

Tags

National Theft/Robbery High Voltage Wire Hardware Shop Pali Railway Station Thieves Two Arrested Breakthrough
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Brazil Vs Argentina Friendly At MCG Stand Cancelled

Brazil Vs Argentina Friendly At MCG Stand Cancelled

Live Streaming Of Austria Vs France: Watch UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Group A1 Match Live

Live Streaming Of Austria Vs France: Watch UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Group A1 Match Live