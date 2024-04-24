National

Rajasthan: Two Children Among Three Of Family Killed In Car-Truck Collision In Nagaur

The injured were rushed to a local hospital for treatment. Some of them were referred to a hospital in Ajmer, he said.

File Image
Three people of a family, including two children, died while five others were injured in a collision between a car and a dumper truck in the Nagaur district of Rajasthan on Wednesday, police said.

The police have identified the deceased as Bhanwari Devi (60), Divyanshi (5) and Dimple (3). The victims were in a car with five other passengers who were injured in the accident, Deputy Superintendent of Police Rameshwar Lal said.

The family was on their way to Ranibai temple in Harsaur when their car collided with a dumper truck at the Kisan intersection in Harsaur town in the Degana police station area, the DSP said.

A case has been registered against the driver of the dumper truck who managed to flee. Further investigation is underway, he added.

