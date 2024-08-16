Rajasthan: Student Stabbed Inside School; Cars Torched Amid High Communal Tension In Udaipur

Rajasthan's Udaipur on Friday witnessed heightened communal tensions in the Madhuban area after a class 10 student was stabbed by a fellow student at a government-run school, officials said. It was not immediately known what led to the stabbing at the government school located at Bhattiyani Chohatta.
According to PTI, members of several Hindu right-wing outfits assembled in the Madhuban area before torching multiple vehicles parked in a garage and indulging in stone pelting.
As per reports, the victim's condition continues to be critical. Earlier it was reported that the student was moved from the operation theatre to the intensive care unit (ICU).
In view of the heightened communal tension in the city and rapidly escalating unrest, prohibitory actions under Section 144 were also imposed, restricting large gatherings in the city. Moreover, police have also deployed forces to disperse the protesting crowd.
"Additional policemen have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order. The accused has been detained," Superintendent of Police Yogesh Goyal said.
Further investigation into the stabbing incident is underway.