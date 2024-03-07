Rajasthan Govt Working To Expand, Strengthen Health Services: CM Bhajanlal Sharma

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said his government is working to expand and strengthen health services in the state.

The government will get the work of all approved government medical colleges completed on priority to ensure people can access quality facilities in their own districts, he said while addressing virtually a foundation stone laying ceremony of a private medical college here.

During the tenure of the previous government, even after the approval of 15 medical colleges, the pace of work remained slow and the amount received from the Centre could not be fully utilised, the chief minister said, according to an official statement.