Tuesday, Nov 28, 2023
Rajasthan Elections: BJP's Manifesto Promises Probe Team For Paper Leaks, 2.5 Lakh Government Jobs, LPG Subsidy

Rajasthan Elections: BJP's Manifesto Promises Probe Team For Paper Leaks, 2.5 Lakh Government Jobs, LPG Subsidy

The BJP on Thursday released its manifesto for the Rajasthan assembly polls, promising a subsidy of Rs 450 per LPG cylinder for Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries and 2.5 lakh government jobs.

BJP launches manifesto for Rajasthan polls
BJP launches manifesto for Rajasthan polls Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Outlook Web Desk

Updated: 16 Nov 2023 2:10 pm

With almost a fortnight to go for Rajasthan elections on November 25, the BJP on Thursday released its manifesto promising a subsidy of Rs 450 per LPG cylinder for Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries and 2.5 lakh government jobs. The BJP is looking to take on the incumbent Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government.

Releasing the 'sankalp patra', party chief J P Nadda also said that if the BJP forms the government in the state, a Special Investigation Team will be formed to probe paper leaks and other alleged scams in the Congress government.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party in Rajasthan have repeatedly targeted the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government over paper leak cases and demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter.

Pledging a slew of schemes for girls and women, Nadda said a 'mahila thana' will be set up in every district and 'mahila desk' in every police station besides an anti-romeo squad in every city. He also announced a savings bond of Rs 2 lakh on birth of girl child and compensation policy for farmers whose land was auctioned.  

Rajasthan goes to polls on November 25 and the results will be declared on December 3.

