Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari Presents Her First Budget With Focus On Education, Health And Women's Safety

Kumari Accuses Congress Of Mismanagement

In the opening of her budget speech, Kumari accused the previous Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government of mismanagement during its tenure.

"The state has a debt of Rs 5,79,781 crore as per Budget estimates of 2023-24 and that per capita debt increased from Rs 36,800 at the end of 2017-18 to Rs 70,800 in 2023-24. It resulted in regular electricity crises due to mismanagement and corruption and there is a debt of more than Rs 1,39,200 crore on electricity companies, including DISCOMs".

Kumari also indicated the change of the name of Ashok Gehlot's flagship Chiranjeevi Yojana, which assures an insurance cover of Rs 25 lakh by making an announcement in the health sector under a new scheme. "Day Care Package along with In-patient Department will be provided under Mukhyamantri Ayushman Arogya Yojana. Also, 25 Advanced Life Support Ambulances will be provided for life safety in accidents on highways, doorstep delivery of medicines under the Rajiv Gandhi Health Scheme, etc."

She further highlighted that during Gehlot's tenure, the constituencies with BJP MLAs were ignored and the development work stopped there.