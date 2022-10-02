Monday, Oct 03, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Rajasthan: CM Gehlot Approves Customised Package For 32 Projects, Eyes Rs 1.42L Crore Investment

Projects pertaining to minerals, food and beverage, hospitality, cement, auto and auto components, agriculture and agro-processing were also approved by the board, the release said.

Ashok Gehlot
Ashok Gehlot Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Oct 2022 10:19 pm

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday approved a customised package for 32 projects that will attract an investment of more than Rs 1.42 lakh crore, an official release said.

These projects carry the potential to create at least 32,000 jobs, it said.

In the third meeting of the Board of Investment at the Chief Minister's residence here, Gehlot said the state government is committed to removing hurdles in investment.

Proposals approved in the meeting were mainly related to companies in the renewable energy sector, plastic, glass manufacturing, manufacturing of electric vehicles, textiles and mines.

Projects pertaining to minerals, food and beverage, hospitality, cement, auto and auto components, agriculture and agro-processing were also approved by the board, the release said.

-WIth PTI Input

Tags

National Rajasthan Chief Minister Rajasthan Government Politics Investments Ashok Gehlot Rajasthan
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Child Porn On Twitter: DCW Seeks CBI Chief's Intervention

Child Porn On Twitter: DCW Seeks CBI Chief's Intervention

RBI To Rationalise Internet Banking Criteria of RRBs, Regulate Offline Payment Aggregators

RBI To Rationalise Internet Banking Criteria of RRBs, Regulate Offline Payment Aggregators