Rajasthan: CM Gehlot Approves Customised Package For 32 Projects, Eyes Rs 1.42L Crore Investment

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday approved a customised package for 32 projects that will attract an investment of more than Rs 1.42 lakh crore, an official release said.

These projects carry the potential to create at least 32,000 jobs, it said.

In the third meeting of the Board of Investment at the Chief Minister's residence here, Gehlot said the state government is committed to removing hurdles in investment.

Proposals approved in the meeting were mainly related to companies in the renewable energy sector, plastic, glass manufacturing, manufacturing of electric vehicles, textiles and mines.

Projects pertaining to minerals, food and beverage, hospitality, cement, auto and auto components, agriculture and agro-processing were also approved by the board, the release said.

-WIth PTI Input