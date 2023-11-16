Rajasthan Assembly Elections: Rahul Gandhi Welcomed By CM Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot In Jaipur For Poll Campaigning

Right ahead of the much awaited assembly polls in the state, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday was welcomed by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot in Jaipur for Congress' poll campaigning.

Gandhi on Thursday asserted that the party was united and would sweep the election in the desert state. As per media reports, both Pilot and Gehlot were seen smiling as Gandhi was gesturing to both Rajasthan Congress leaders to proceed ahead.

"We are not only seen together, but we are also united. We will be together and Congress will sweep the election here (in Rajasthan) and win," Gandhi told reporters. Rajasthan will head to the polls on November 25.

#WATCH | Rajasthan Elections | In Churu, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, "Narendra Modi had said - if black money is not erased, hang me...During Corona, Narendra Modi told you - turn on your mobile phone torches, clang utensils. People were dying across the country, there was… pic.twitter.com/ZIZBZsqoAV — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2023

The Pilot-Gehlot feud

The bitter rivalry began in 2020, when during his tenure as the Deputy Chief Minister, Sachin Pilot and 18 Congress MLAs loyal to him revolted against CM Ashok Gehlot. Following the development, Pilot was subsequently removed from the post and as the state Congress president.

Earlier this year, Pilot had led a protest against the Gehlot government, urging it to take action against alleged corruption committed during the previous BJP dispensation headed by Vasundhara Raje.

Retaliating to the action, CM Gehlot too had launched scathing attacks on Pilot for his actions and called the latter a "nikamma" (useless).

However, as the assembly elections approached, an unexpected wave of change twisted the narrative of the strained relationship between the two when Pilot said in an interview that he did not want to focus on what happened in the past.

When asked if everything was fine between him and Gehlot, Pilot said,"I do not want to focus on what happened between us in the past. It is our aim and responsibility to work together for the party and we will work together," he further said.

However, Pilot also maintained, "I have said that I always avoid using such language. The language was not appropriate. Dignity should be maintained in public communication. We should be very careful about what we say."