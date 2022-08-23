Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Raj Thackeray Backs Nupur Sharma Over Remarks Against Prophet Mohammad

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS)chief Raj Thackeray has come forward in support of Nupur Sharma over her remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Aug 2022 5:21 pm

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday supported suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik had said the same thing earlier but no one asked him to apologize, Thackeray said while addressing a meeting of MNS functionaries here. “Nobody asked Naik for an apology,” the MNS chief said.

Thackeray also slammed the “Owaisi brothers” (AIMIM leaders) for allegedly ridiculing the names of Hindu gods. No action has been taken against them, he said, using an abusive term while referring to them.

Related stories

Hyderabad: BJP MLA T Raja Singh Arrested Over Remarks On Prophet Muhammad After Massive Protest

MNS Leader Warns Of Strong Reaction If Raj Thackeray Is Harmed

The MNS chief also taunted his estranged cousin and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the latter’s claim that the BJP reneged on the promise of rotating the CM’s post after the 2019 Assembly elections in Maharashtra.

“When I was in Shiv Sena, Balasaheb (Thackeray) had decided that the party having more MLAs will have the CM post,” he said.

“Also, during the election campaign, PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah had publicly said that Devendra Fadnavis (present Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra) will be the CM. Why did you not object then instead of waiting for the poll results and going against the people’s mandate which was for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance,” he said.

Raj Thackeray said the late Shiv Sena founder had hugged him when he was about to leave that party.

“I had gone to meet Balasaheb. He knew I was not staying (in the Sena). He hugged me and said: Now you can go,” the MNS chief recalled.

“I want to take Balasaheb’s ideology forward. It doesn’t matter if I don’t have the symbol (bow and arrow symbol of Shiv Sena),” he said. 

Tags

National Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Raj Thackeray Nupur Sharma Prophet Mohammad
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘A Sinful Story’: Indranil Banerjee Comes Up With India's First Silent Mini Series

‘A Sinful Story’: Indranil Banerjee Comes Up With India's First Silent Mini Series

Mumbai Terror Attacks: What Happened On 26/11?

Mumbai Terror Attacks: What Happened On 26/11?