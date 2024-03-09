Railway Minister Unveils Body Structure Of Vande Bharat Sleeper Variant

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Saturday unveiled the body structure of Vande Bharat's sleeper coaches at a Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) facility here.

BEML comes under the Ministry of Defence and manufactures products for various sectors such as defence, aerospace, mining, construction, rail and metro among others. It has also got orders to make 10 trainsets of (160 coaches) Vande Bharat Sleeper.

Vaishnaw said Vande Bharat train has three versions -- chair car, sleeper and metro. While the chair car version has already been launched and is very popular, the first carbody of Vande sleeper is ready. "Now, its furnishing work will happen. Manufacturing carbody is the most difficult work. Today, we will discuss how to scale it up further," Vaishnaw told media persons.

He added, "We will test the first trainset for five to six months and only after that it will be launched. Since the sleeper train is based on the same technology on which the chair car is working, it will offer similar benefits such as jerk-free, noiseless, quick acceleration and deceleration etc."

The Railway Minister said special attention is being paid to passengers’ comfort that in sleeper train. "The foot area of the ladder to enter the train has been improved for passengers for easy entry. Toilets have new designs and air-conditioning has also better control. The seat cushion is better with new technology. Oxygen level will be maintained and 99.99 percent virus will be eliminated," he said.