Railway Bridge Collapses; Six Killed, 13 Feared Dead In Flash Flood, Landslide In Himachal

A railway bridge collapsed into the Chakki river amid flash floods caused due to incessant heavy rains and cloudbursts in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra. A video of the same is now going viral on social media.

The video shows gushing water damaging the bridge, that connected Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, that broke apart in no time. However, no casualty has been reported.





While earlier this morning 3 People went missing when a House collapsed in Himachal in heavy flash floods🚨now a Railway Bridge in Kangra Himachal Pradesh Collapsed into river, just a while back. Thankfully no reports of injury yet 🙏 Praying for safety of people in #Himachal 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Ql9YnodJsV — Jyot Jeet (@activistjyot) August 20, 2022

Cloudbursts, heavy rainfall and flashfloods in Himachal Pradesh continue to jeopardise the lives of several people. One person was killed and 13 others were feared dead in a landslide and a flash flood triggered by heavy rains in the Mandi district on Saturday. Three people were also killed after their house collapsed following a landslide triggered by rains in the state's Chamba district on Saturday morning, officials said.



Two others have been killed in separate incidents due to flash floods.



Twenty-two people, who were stranded following a flash flood in the state's Hamirpur district, were evacuated safely, they said.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed condolences over the deaths and said that administration is carrying out rescue operations on war-footing in the affected districts.

The body of a girl was recovered about half-a-km away from her house in Baghi Nullah on Mandi-Katola-Prashar road on Friday night, while five members of her family were washed away, state disaster management department officials said.

Several families also left their houses located between Baghi to Old Katola areas after a cloud burst and took shelter at safe places, the department added.

