Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Raids At Think-Tank CPR, Global NGO Oxfam And Media Foundation IPSMF In Alleged FCRA Case

Income-tax department undertook the surprise action against three more organisations in the non-governmental organisation (NGO) and charitable organisation domain, the officials said.

Income Tax raids in UP.(Representational image)
Income Tax raids in Delhi.(Representational image)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Sep 2022 8:24 pm

The Income-tax department on Wednesday conducted a survey operation against Delhi-based think-tank Centre for Policy Research (CPR) and global NGO Oxfam India apart from a media foundation as part of a probe related to alleged FCRA contravention in funds received by them, official sources said.

The taxman undertook the surprise action against three more organisations in the non-governmental organisation (NGO) and charitable organisation domain, they said.

The department visited the premises of these organisations around noon and inspected the book of accounts and financial transactions as part of the probe related to alleged contravention of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), they said.

The office staff and main directors and office bearers were questioned too, the sources said. 

Media persons were seen waiting outside the office premises of CPR at Dharam Marg in Chanakyapuri. 

There was no immediate comment from Oxfam India, Centre for Policy Research and Bengaluru-based Independent and Public Spirited Media Foundation (IPSMF) and a few others. 

Sources said the department is looking at the balance sheets of these organisations vis-a-vis the receipt of funds via the FCRA. 

According to law, all NGOs receiving foreign funds have to be registered under the FCRA. The government has cancelled FCRA registration of nearly 1,900 NGOs for violating various provisions of law in the last five years. There were 22,762 FCRA-registered organisations till December-end 2021.

Related stories

Income Tax Refund: Six Ways To Make The Most Of It

Income Tax E-Filing, GSTN Portals Working 'Pretty Well': Infosys CEO

Income Tax Payers Barred From Enrolling In Atal Pension Yojana From October 1

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Income Tax Department Sharad Think Tank Centre For Policy Research (CPR) NGO Oxfam International Media Foundation IPSMF Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA)
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of AFC Cup 2022, Inter-Zonal Semifinal: Watch ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Kuala Lumpur City FC Live

Live Streaming Of AFC Cup 2022, Inter-Zonal Semifinal: Watch ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Kuala Lumpur City FC Live

PAK Vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022, Super 4, Live Scores: Pakistan Interrupt Afghanistan (53/2) Rapid Start

PAK Vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022, Super 4, Live Scores: Pakistan Interrupt Afghanistan (53/2) Rapid Start