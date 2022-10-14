Rahul Gandhi Briefly Touches AP Border Villages During 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday evening passed through a few villages in the Anantapuramu district of Andhra Pradesh during the course of his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra.

AP Congress president Sake Sailajanath, working president N Tulasi Reddy, former minister N Raghuveera Reddy and other senior leaders accorded a rousing reception to Rahul as he entered Kanukuppa village under D Hirehal Mandal from neighboring Karnataka.

Scores of Congress workers and villagers lined up to greet Rahul as he walked about 12 km through Jajarakallu, Madenahalli, Lakshmipuram, D Hirehal, and Obulapuram villages that fall in AP on the borders of Karnataka.

From the Obulapuram checkpost, Rahul returned to Bellary in Karnataka for a night halt.

The Congress leader will once again enter Andhra Pradesh in Kurnool on the 18th.

According to Tulasi Reddy, the Bharat Jodo Yatra would continue in AP till the 21st as per the current schedule.

Rahul would then enter neighboring Telangana.

