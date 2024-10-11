Raavan As A Symbol Resistance

The first Raavan Leela in Tamil Nadu was organised in 1974, a year after Periyar’s demise, as a counter-narrative to the Ram Leela celebrations prevalent in north India. This event was orchestrated by the Dravidar Kazhagam (DK), the organisation founded by Periyar that later gave rise to both the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the two rival political parties. The inaugural Raavan Leela took place at Periyar Thidal in Chennai. Raavan Leela, which was staged in the wake of Periyar’s death, was presided over by Maniammai, Periyar’s wife, who was also a hard core Dravidian activist. The event marked an important moment in the ongoing narrative of Dravidian political and cultural assertion in Tamil Nadu. Prior to his death, Periyar had proposed countering the traditional Ramayana narrative through a Raavan Leela, aiming to assert Dravidian identity and challenge the prevailing Hindu portrayals of Ram and Raavan.